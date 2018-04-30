First Alert: Pleasant, dry spring evening

The sun peaks it's head out from the clouds today.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says many areas will see afternoon highs reach the middle 70s today, up to 40 degrees warmer than where some areas started the day.

This evening will be pleasant and dry. Temperatures will fall through the 60s. By morning we will be in the lower 50s.



Tuesday looks warm and a bit breezy at times. Highs will reach the lower 80s with winds gusting up to 30 mph at times.



The rest of your work week looks to remain very warm.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday into Friday.

