What you need to know April 30

Good morning, it is Monday, April 30.

First Alert Forecast

The sunshine will continue for the start of our workweek. Laura Wibbenmeyer says there will also be a warm-up.

Today’s high temperatures will get well into the 70s as opposed to the 60s from the weekend. Today is Laura’s pick day of the week.

It gets even warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will also get windy. Those days will be mainly dry, but winds will gust up to 25mph at times.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will happen Thursday and Friday.

Making headlines

The Carbondale Police Department and the SIU Police Department are investigating a death that occurred on Sunday, April 29.

Police are investigating after two men were shot inside Ballpark Village Sunday night in St. Louis.

A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday at 5:23 p.m.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to an alleged sexual assault call on Saturday, April 28.

Paducah police are warning the public of an apparent new twist on an old phone scam.

Trending web stories

A woman in Kentucky has been arrested after her nephew died in a house fire.

A 10-year-old boy died after being found inside a dryer in the laundry room.

An Army veteran who says he was placed in an unsanitary exam room is demanding change.

