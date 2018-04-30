Mayfield-Graves County Empty Bowls event raises $15,000 for families in need

Each restaurant offered samples of their food that people could fill their bowls with. (Source: Darlene Easterwood)

The local event founder and coordinator Claudia Heath

The food tasting extravaganza was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fifth annual Mayfield-Graves County Empty Bowls event raised over $15,000 which will be used to feed local families in need.

All proceeds will go to the Mayfield-Graves County Food Pantry.

The local event founder and coordinator Claudia Heath said she was very pleased with the 20 restaurants that participated in the event as well as all the people who came out and showed their support.

“This was a great turnout and the weather cooperated for us to have a very successful event,” she said. “A lot of people did a ton of work to make this happen, and God was there through it all to make sure everything went smoothly. We are so grateful for the 20 restaurants that donated their food and expertise and everyone who donated silent auction items and door prizes. We could not have done this without their support.”

Participating restaurants this year include: A&B BBQ, Carr’s Steakhouse, Cracker Barrel, Dairy Queen, Dinner Bell, Domino’s, Happy House, Hardee’s, Larry, Darrel & Darrel, Majestic Pizza and Steak House, Mayfield Creek Market, Red’s Donut Shop of Mayfield, Rita’s Café, Snappy Tomato, Southern Red’s BBQ, Taco John’s, The Catfish House, Wendy’s, Wilma’s Kountry Kitchen, and Wings, Etc.

Each restaurant offered samples of their food that people could fill their bowls with. After eating, participants took the bowls home as reminders of hungry people around the world and in their own community.

The first four years of the event raised a total of about $50,000 for the Food Pantry which provides emergency food supplies for about 350 local families each month.

Next year’s event is scheduled for May 4.

The Empty Bowls project is an international effort started some 20 years ago to help alleviate hunger and raise awareness of hunger around the world.

