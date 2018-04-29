2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)

A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m.

The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO.

