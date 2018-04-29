Man struck, killed by freight train in Carbondale identified

A person struck and killed by a freight train on Sunday, April 29 has been identified, according to Carbondale Police Department.

According to police, the victim is Aaron Banez, 20, of Chicago, Illinois. Banez was a Southern Illinois University student.

Officers responded at 4:28 a.m. to the area of the East Pleasant Hill Road overpass in reference to a person that was struck by a northbound freight train.

The victim was walking in the area of the train tracks when struck by the train.

This area is not a railroad crossing.

The Carbondale Police Department and the SIU Police Department are working together on this investigation with assistance from the Canadian National Railroad.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police at 618-457-3200.

