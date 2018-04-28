Paducah, KY man charged with sexual assault of a minor

McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to an alleged sexual assault call at 1:13 p.m. on Saturday, April 28.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's department, David Galloway, 56, of Paducah, Ky., was accused of sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 12. Galloway was taken in for questioning and charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor under the age of 12.

This case continues to be investigated by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department Detectives.

