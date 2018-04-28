Jackson native graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Johnson is the daughter of Brian and Tamara Eggers and wife of Bryan Johnson, all of Jackson, Mo.

She is a 2017 graduate of Jackson High School, Jackson, Mo.

