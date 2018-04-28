Thousands attend Jurassic Quest event in Cape Girardeau

Kids see what it was like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs. (Source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)

Thousands of people came out to see life-sized animatronic dinosaurs at the Show-Me-Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday.



The building was packed with people as they interacted with scores of dinosaurs in the three day Jurassic Quest exhibit.

Jurassic Quest is Americas Largest and most realistic Dinosaur Event. People will walk through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic Period and The Triassic period and experience for themselves what it was like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs.

Children and adults were able to interact with these dinosaurs with the opportunity to be able to ride them, uncover fossils and to bounce on inflatable mazes.

For more information go to https://jurassicquest.com.

