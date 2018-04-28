Poplar Bluff police respond to shooting at Bacon Park

A man was shot in Poplar bluff (Source: Raycom Media)

Poplar Bluff police are investigating a shooting at Bacon Park on Saturday, April 28.

According to Poplar Bluff Police, a 20-year-old male was shot in both legs resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

There is not a suspect in custody at this time.

Police say if anyone has any information about this incident to call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

