$1,000 reward offered for information on vandalized Carterville soccer field

The City of Carterville is looking for information after the junior high and high school soccer field was vandalized.

According to Carterville police, they responded to a report of a truck driving through the fields on the east side of Cannon Park at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 28.

Police said the truck was gone when officers arrived. It's described as dark-colored with a loud exhaust.

They say the soccer fields are unusable for the remainder of the season.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The city is matching the reward of the Carterville Soccer Association by offering an additional $500 cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest of any individual or individuals.

The reward is now set for $1,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Carterville Police Department at 618-985-4853.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.