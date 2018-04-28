Chiefs flexible on draft's final day after defensive haul - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chiefs flexible on draft's final day after defensive haul

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - After loading up on defense on Day 2 of the draft, the Kansas City Chiefs will try to plug remaining holes on both sides of the ball on Saturday beginning with the fourth round.

The Chiefs have the 24th pick in the round, along with a sixth-round pick and two choices in the seventh round. But that doesn't mean much considering the Chiefs used none of their original picks Friday night, when they moved around to grab a defensive end, defensive tackle and outside linebacker.

Kansas City could still use help at cornerback, so general manager Brett Veach may not be done with that side of the ball. Wide receiver, tight end and offensive line are also areas to address, especially with a new quarterback in Patrick Mahomes II under center.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cardinals finish off series in Pittsburgh with a 6-4 win

    Cardinals finish off series in Pittsburgh with a 6-4 win

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:09:10 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a three-game series in Pittsburgh, Penn.

    The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a three-game series in Pittsburgh, Penn.

  • Jackson Lady Indians soccer makes history

    Jackson Lady Indians soccer makes history

    Saturday, May 26 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-05-26 19:51:49 GMT
    Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)
    Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The Jackson Senior High Girls Soccer team is headed to the final four for the first time in school history.

    The Jackson Senior High Girls Soccer team is headed to the final four for the first time in school history.

  • Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:43:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-26 04:25:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.
    •   
Powered by Frankly