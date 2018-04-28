Police investigating two unrelated overnight shootings in Carbondale

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating two unrelated shootings that happened on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28.
At 9:29 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of East Chestnut Street to a gunshot victim.
The victim had suffered possible life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a St. Louis area hospital.
At 12:04 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to another report of a gunshot victim at the intersection of East Chestnut Street and North Robert Stalls Ave.
Officers met with the victim, who also had possible life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The victim was also transported to a St. Louis hospital.
According to the release, police say there is no indication that the two shootings are related.
There is no information on a suspect at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
