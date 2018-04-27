SEMO baseball drops to TTU on the road - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO baseball drops to TTU on the road

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
COOKEVILLE, TN (KFVS) -

The SEMO baseball team dropped to Tennesee Tech with a final score of 7-6.

Alex Nielsen started the third inning with a single to left field.

Dirden hit a 2-run homer and Redhawks regained the lead in the 5th.

Redhawks started the 6th inning with a double, single, homer with no outs. Plus Southeast took the lead.

And then TTU tied the game at 5-5 in the B6th on a sacrifice bunt.

After seven innings, Tennessee Tech leads 5-7.

The Redhawks will return to Bush Stadium Saturday, April 28, at 2 p.m. after out-hitting the Golden Eagles of TTU.

