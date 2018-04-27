Gov. Greitens announces effort to hire vets for MO state parks

Governor Eric Greitens is recruiting veterans to work at Missouri State Parks.

In 2017, the Department of Natural Resources began recruiting veterans to serve in the department, and now that now includes Park Ranger, Park/Historic Site Specialist and maintenance classifications.

“Our veterans’ proven dedication to service makes them uniquely qualified to protect our public resources in Missouri State Parks,” said Governor Eric Greitens. “We’re grateful for their sacrifices and proud that this new initiative will help give opportunities to those who have sacrificed for us. It’s the right thing to do.”

Veterans wanting to apply for positions with Missouri State Parks are encouraged to include their military experience in their applications.

