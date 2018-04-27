Poshard Foundation gives out 30 grants to southern IL agencies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poshard Foundation gives out 30 grants to southern IL agencies

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The grants total $100K (Source: KFVS) The grants total $100K (Source: KFVS)
INA, IL (KFVS) -

The Poshard Foundation gave out 30 grants to southern Illinois agencies on Monday, April 30. 

The grants will be used for services directly dealing with the abused, abandoned, and neglected children.

“The theme for April 2018 Child Abuse Month is ‘Everyone has a role to play.’ Child abuse is above the state average in 20 of our Southern Illinois counties," said Jo Poshard, Foundation co-founder.  "We need to build awareness in our communities and recognize that getting involved can change a child’s life forever.”

Glenn and Jo Poshard, co-founders of the Poshard Foundation. The grants total up to $100,000 and were announced at John A. Logan College.

One of those groups is the Baptist Home Family Services. The director said the grant money will be used to take kids on a canoe trip, do rope courses and even take a trip to Holiday World. She says that activities like these are important to give kids a sense of normalcy.

“What we try to do is give them those life experiences, so they can relate to where their peers relate to, without having to focus on the things that have happened to them, or the fears they might have in the future,” said Carla Donoho, Angels’ Cove of Baptist Children’s Home. “So they can live in the here and now and enjoy those moments and put the other things behind them.”

Those organizations include:  Baptist Children’s Home in Carmi; Boys & Girls Club of Carbondale; Cairo Women’s Shelter; Caritas Family Solutions in Carterville; Caritas Family Solutions in Mt. Vernon; CASA of Franklin County; CASA of Jefferson County; CASA of Saline County; CASA of Williamson County; Centerstone; Children’s Home and Aid in Herrin; Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network in Anna; Department of Child and Family Services, Southern Region; Family Counseling Center in Golconda; Franklin-Williamson County Child Advocacy Center; Healthy Families Illinois – Shawnee Health in Carterville; Hoyleton Ministries in Hoyleton; Lutheran Social Services of Illinois in Marion; Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Prison & Family Services in Marion; Mentors4Kids in Harrisburg; Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center in Pinckneyville; Pregnancy Matters in Carbondale; Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless; Spero Family Services in Mt. Vernon; The Amy Center in Mt. Vernon; The Guardian Center in Carmi; The Night’s Shield Children’s Crisis Shelter in West Frankfort; The Women’s Center in Carbondale; Two Rivers Child Advocacy Center in Anna; and Williamson County Family Crisis Center in  Herrin.

