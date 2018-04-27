Puxico school bus involved in "fender bender"

The bus was stopped and no one was injured. (Source: Pixabay)

An incident involving a Puxico school bus took place after school on Friday, April 27.

According to Puxico Superintendent Kyle Dare, the bus was stopped and a passenger car hit the bus in the rear.

There were some children on the bus, but no one was injured. Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri Highway Patrol said there were some injuries to occupants in the passenger car, but not believed to be serious.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.