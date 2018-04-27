Padcuah, KY man admits to stealing copper wire

A Paducah, Kentucky man is facing a number of charges after stealing items from Ingram Barge on Wayne Sullivan Drive, according to police.

Claude Harvey Brown, 55, was arrested on charges of second-degree criminal trespassing, felony theft by unlawful taking, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree fleeing or evading police and possession of burglary tools.

According to Paducah police, an employee called police around 6:20 a.m. on Friday, April 27 reporting Brown had a bicycle with crates containing copper wire.

The employee told Brown he called the police, and Brown took off on the bike. After leaving the bike, an officer caught up to Brown near the post office on 4th Street.

Brown ran because he thought there was a warrant for his arrest, according to police.

He admitted to taking the wire an brass fittings, police said. Gloves and wire cutters were also found.

Brown was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

