'Grandparent phone scam' reported in Paducah

Paducah police are warning the public of an apparent new twist on an old scam.

A Paducah resident reported that her elderly father received a phone call on Friday, April 27, from a so-called attorney, saying the man's grandson had been in an automobile crash in Indianapolis and needed to send $7,000 to a particular bank account to keep his grandson from going to jail.

The man checked with his daughter before sending any money and learned the call was a scam.

The "grandparent scam" has been around for a while.

Normally, the caller claims to be the elderly person's grandchild and asks for money to get out of jail.

Paducah police asks that you always check out any call requesting you to send money.

Never give your bank account or Social Security number to anyone over the phone unless you know who you are speaking to.

