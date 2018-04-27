Paducah compost facility reopens April 28

The Paducah, Kentucky Compost Facility will reopen on April 28 after being closed due to routine brush grinding (Source: Pixabay.com)

The Paducah, Kentucky compost facility will reopen on April 28 after being closed due to routine brush grinding.

When fully stocked, wood chips and mulch are available for purchase by the bucket load. A two-yard bucket load of wood chips is $10 while the compost costs $20.

Wood chips won't be available for the next few weeks.

The facility's hours are Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about the Compost Facility, visit www.paducahky.gov or call 270-444-8511.

