Murray State faculty receive innovation grant

Three Murray State University faculty members were recently selected to receive grant awards to support student-community projects.

Recipients include Dr. Jessica Branch of the College of Education and Human Services; Jake Hildebrant of the Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering, and Technology; and Dr. Alyx Shultz of the Hutson School of Agriculture.

“It is a very exciting opportunity to promote student philanthropy across the Murray State campus," said Dr. Bob Long, who with his wife Patricia established the Giving Back Endowment.

Faculty grant recipients were each awarded $1,000 to fulfill project goals through their respective courses.

“In past semesters, the Murray State students have completed a virtual pretend play kit project,” Dr. Jessica Branch said. “The Giving Back Endowment will make it possible for our students to create real kits and implement them with kindergarten children. Without play, children do not have the same opportunities to develop the creative thinking skills that the 21st-century workforce demands.”

With the grant, students in Hildebrant’s Mechatronics course will recycle and refurbish used bikes with will be donated to places like the Bridge Ministry in Nashville, Tennessee.

“According to their website, the Bridge Ministry feeds 350–500 needy people every Tuesday,” Hildebrant said. “Because a mode of transportation, like bicycles, makes a huge difference in the lives of homeless individuals, the organization gives bikes away through a lottery drawing when they are available.”

The funds are for the 2018-19 year.

All Murray State teaching faculty, regardless of rank or tenure, are eligible to apply for this annual grant.

