First Alert: Dry & sunny

The next 5 days are looking pretty nice! (Source: KFVS)

Sunny skies and temperatures are warming up into the upper 50s to low 60s.

High temperatures will be in the 60s during the afternoon.



The first few days of next week will not only be dry and mostly sunny, but there will be a huge warm up with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s!

The chance for rain and thunderstorms returns midweek.

