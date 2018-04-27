KY man arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co.

Timothy Stroup was arrested in McCracken Co. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

A Kentucky man was arrested on drug charges on April 27 at 1:15 a.m. according to McCracken County Sheriff Deputies.

Deputies said they conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Caviler, at 504 Milliken Road.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Timothy Stroup, 26, of Ledbetter.

Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 3rd or > Offense (Methamphetamine)

Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS

Two McCracken County bench warrants for failure to appear

McCracken County Indictment warrant for Bail Jumping

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Stroup had active warrants for his arrest and he was taken into custody according to deputies. As the investigation continued a search of the vehicle was conducted.

During this search a quantity of methamphetamine, as well as items of drug paraphernalia were located

Stroup was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.