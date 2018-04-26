Someone draws swastika on dog's head in Missouri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Someone draws swastika on dog's head in Missouri

Someone draws swastika on dog's head in Missouri (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

CRANE, Mo. (AP) - The owners of a playful pup in southwest Missouri are wondering why someone drew a swastika on the dog's forehead.

Tracey Howard, of Crane, says her dog, Sadie, wandered away from their home this week.

When another woman, Sami Gilbert, found Sadie along the side of a road, she captured the dog so she could return her to her owners.

Gilbert says she was shocked to see the Nazi symbol on the dog's head, apparently drawn with a permanent marker.

KYTV reports Howard and other locals in the small Stone County town are upset over the incident.

For now, Howard says she just wants to figure out how to get the symbol off her dog before something happens to her.

Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

