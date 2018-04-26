Greitens announces MO rural resource guide

The Missouri Department of Economic Development have announced a tool for rural communities find and access the network of business and community development resources, according to the governor's office.

The guide has six categories: Infrastructure, Community Development, Community Services, Business Development, Workforce/Education, and Governance.

“We made a commitment to work for Missouri’s rural communities—families that are too often forgotten. This new Resource Guide is one more effort to help fulfill that promise,” said Governor Greitens. “Our state has a fantastic network of public, private, and non-profit resources that are serving those communities every day. We put together this site to make these partners easier to find, so businesses and families can get the resources they need to succeed.”

“For far too long, rural economic development projects have struggled to progress or sometimes fail to get off the starting line,” Jessica Craig, Executive Director of Economic Development Sedalia – Pettis County said. “We’re proud to be a part of this great initiative and look forward to seeing the successful impact on our rural communities.”

Click here to visit the Missouri Rural Resource Guide.

