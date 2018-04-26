Jackson, MO roadside mowing policy

Jackson, Missouri city officials are reminding residents and businesses of the roadside mowing policy. (Source: KFVS)

Jackson, Missouri city officials are reminding residents and businesses of the roadside mowing policy.

Landowners are responsible for mowing the area between the edge of the street and the property line.

Mowing by city crews will continue to be performed along with some rights-of-way for safety and maintenance purposes on defined routes.

Other mowing may be done in and around bridge structures stormwater and drainage ditches so they can be visually inspected by city personnel.

