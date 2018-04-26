Deals and discounts for veterans all year long

You probably know about the big deals and freebies on Veterans Day, Memorial Day, and Fourth of July. But you don't have to look far to find deals year-round for our servicemen and women.

A quick Google search finds discounts such as 10 percent off eligible purchases at places like Home Depot and Lowe's for veterans and active service members. Needing a new car or truck? Most major automakers we researched have specials deals. How about going on a cruise or staying at a hotel? There are discounts for those too. You can even get deals on that monthly wireless bill.

We found these deals with just a quick online search. The best way to get a deal is to just ask.

Here are many of the deals we found:

You can click here for more discounts.

