3 arrested following high-speed pursuit, K-9 search in Graves County, KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Three people were arrested after a chase in Graves County, KY (Source: Raycom Media)
Amanda Chambers (Source: Graves County SO)
Barry Hendley (Source: Graves County SO)
Kimberly McCoy (Source: Graves County SO)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Three Graves County, Kentucky residents were arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday, April 26. 

A detective on surveillance duty saw a vehicle leave Gills Lane where Kimberly McCoy lives and had outstanding warrants.

Amanda Chambers, 35, of Bell City, pulled into a parking lot but pulled onto Swan Rd. near Lynnville eventually speeding up to 95 mph. The vehicle went airborne twice topping hills and almost hit a garbage truck.

The pursuit proceeded towards Bell City turning into a drive on Rt. 97.

A passenger in the vehicle, Barry Hendley, 41, of Mayfield ran into the woods.

Hendley also had warrants for arrest.

A K-9 eventually found him hiding behind a brush pile.

Deputies recovered a bag containing meth, two bottles of drugs, money and paraphernalia.

After searching the home on Gills Ln., meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia was found along with a loaded handgun in a bedroom.

Amanda Chambers was charged with: 

  • Fleeing and Evading 1st-degree motor vehicle
  • Wanton Endangerment  1st Police Officer
  • Wanton Endangerment  1st  2 counts
  • Speeding 26mph or greater over the speed limit
  • Reckless Driving
  • Disregarding Stop Sign
  • Hindering Apprehension
  • Criminal Mischief 3rd
  • Operating on Suspended OL

Barry Hendley was charged with:

  • Fleeing and Evading 1st on foot
  • Wanton Endangerment 1st Police Officer 2 counts
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence
  • Possession of Controlled Substance Meth  2nd Offense
  • Illegal Poss of Legend Drug
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kimberly McCoy was charged with:

  • Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Meth
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • McCoy’s charges were firearm enhanced

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Kentucky State Police and the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.

Powered by Frankly