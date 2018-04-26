3 arrested following high-speed pursuit, K-9 search in Graves County, KY

Three people were arrested after a chase in Graves County, KY (Source: Raycom Media)

Three Graves County, Kentucky residents were arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday, April 26.

A detective on surveillance duty saw a vehicle leave Gills Lane where Kimberly McCoy lives and had outstanding warrants.

Amanda Chambers, 35, of Bell City, pulled into a parking lot but pulled onto Swan Rd. near Lynnville eventually speeding up to 95 mph. The vehicle went airborne twice topping hills and almost hit a garbage truck.

The pursuit proceeded towards Bell City turning into a drive on Rt. 97.

A passenger in the vehicle, Barry Hendley, 41, of Mayfield ran into the woods.

Hendley also had warrants for arrest.

A K-9 eventually found him hiding behind a brush pile.

Deputies recovered a bag containing meth, two bottles of drugs, money and paraphernalia.

After searching the home on Gills Ln., meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia was found along with a loaded handgun in a bedroom.

Amanda Chambers was charged with:

Fleeing and Evading 1st-degree motor vehicle

Wanton Endangerment 1st Police Officer

Wanton Endangerment 1st 2 counts

Speeding 26mph or greater over the speed limit

Reckless Driving

Disregarding Stop Sign

Hindering Apprehension

Criminal Mischief 3rd

Operating on Suspended OL

Barry Hendley was charged with:

Fleeing and Evading 1st on foot

Wanton Endangerment 1st Police Officer 2 counts

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Possession of Controlled Substance Meth 2nd Offense

Illegal Poss of Legend Drug

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kimberly McCoy was charged with:

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Meth

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

McCoy’s charges were firearm enhanced

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Kentucky State Police and the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.

