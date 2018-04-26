Disaster relief for MO communities for 2017 flooding - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Disaster relief for MO communities for 2017 flooding

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Governor Eric Greitens/Facebook) (Source: Governor Eric Greitens/Facebook)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

On April 28, 2017, Missouri was consumed by historic flooding that affected thousands of families as it pushed rivers and streams to crest.

Even homes and businesses in areas that had never been flooded, flooded.

It became the state's costliest disaster since the Joplin tornado of 2011.

It also lead to a federal major disaster declaration that included 55 of Missouri’s 114 counties.

As the one-year anniversary of the disaster approaches, local recovery projects have been approved at three times the pace of Missouri’s most comparable flooding disaster, in 2015, with more than $56 million in assistance already approved and flowing to Missouri communities.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

“Cutting down on the time government takes to process paperwork means Missouri communities get the funding they need to rebuild roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure as soon as possible,” said Governor Eric Greitens.

  • As a result of the 2017 flooding, about 225 different local governments and non-profit agencies filed for federal assistance with Missouri’s State Emergency Management Agency for a total of almost 1,000 different recovery projects like road repairs and rebuilding small bridges.
  • The total cost of these projects is now estimated at $114 million.
  • The federal share of these recovery projects is expected to surpass $85 million (the federal government pays 75 percent of approved project expenses).
  • The state of Missouri pays 10 percent of approved project expenses or potentially as much as $11.4 million. 
  • Through April 16, more than 90 percent of projects and $56.2 million in funding had been approved and flowing to local governments following the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s strict application process, which includes formulating and budgeting for each separate project, federal reviews to ensure compliance with all statutes, and final FEMA review and approval. 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  • Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:47:05 GMT
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    •   
Powered by Frankly