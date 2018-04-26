Cape Girardeau, MO man pleads guilty to mail, wire fraud - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO man pleads guilty to mail, wire fraud

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man has pleaded guilty to mail and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Darnell Moon, 30, pleaded guilty on Thursday, April 26 to five counts of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud. He appeared in front of District Judge Audry Fleissig.

He admitted he asked people to pose as employees of fake companies to file false tax returns and claiming fraudulent refunds.

Moon made false W-2 forms for the supposed employees in the names of the fake companies as the “employers.”

Then, he would either file or help the individual file a fraudulent tax return with the IRS. Based on the false tax return, the IRS would issue a tax refund that the individual would then split with Moon.

The fake companies did not employ the individuals identified on the tax returns. Moon also falsely identified dependents for the people and also fraudulently claimed some of those dependents as qualifying children to obtain Earned Income Credit.

Moon's sentencing is set for May 23, 2018. He faces a maximum punishment of 20 years of imprisonment for each count and fines up to $250,000.

This case was investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Paul W. Hahn handled the prosecution for the Government.

