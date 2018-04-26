2018 Show-Me State Games Torch Run kicking off in Cape Girardeau

Get ready Cape Girardeau: the Show-Me State Games Torch Run will be kicking off in Cape.

The Show-Me State Games and Shelter Insurance are hosting a Torch Lighting Ceremony and Run in Cape Girardeau on Monday, May 7, in preparation for the 2018 Show-Me State Games.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. at the A.C. Brase Arena.

The event will begin with a brief Torch Lighting Ceremony, including speakers from the Show-Me State Games and Shelter Insurance, as well as Cape Girardeau representatives.

Cape Girardeau residents will then run the torch to Capaha Park.

The Show-Me State Games is an annual Olympic-style sports festival offering more than 40 sports for Missourians of all ages and ability levels, taking place June 8-10, July 20-22 and July 27-29 in Columbia.

The schedule includes:

Joplin & Springfield on March 22

Kansas City & St. Joseph on April 13

Hannibal on April 17

Cape Girardeau and St. Louis on May 7

