Southeast announces winners of entrepreneurship training course

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
LaunchU is an 18-hour hands-on course (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Economic and Business Engagement Center at Southeast Missouri State University recently presented two $500 cash prizes to the winners of the LaunchU entrepreneurship training course.

Krista LeGrand was awarded first place and David Rook was awarded a second place in the competition.

The prize money was provided by course sponsor Isle Casino of Cape Girardeau.

“While the course was fast-paced, the environment was non-intimidating, and I appreciated the many resources presented and details covered,” said LeGrand of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. “I especially enjoyed the interaction with other aspiring entrepreneurs. I plan to continue a relationship with the Small Business and Technology Development Center.”

LaunchU is an 18-hour hands-on course that coaches aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs through the business planning process to determine business feasibility, including the actual development of a professional, Small Business Administration-approved business plan, pitch and financial forecast.

Several of the class participants recently competed with their pitches in front of a judging panel comprised of local business professionals.

“The course was very helpful for me in several ways,” said Rook a Southeast junior management major, entrepreneurship option, from St. Louis.

 “I realized there are several available resources for starting a business, including logo development, data and website development. It was enlightening to hear from local, established entrepreneurs on the specifics, legalities, and details involved in the start-up process.”

The class schedules for the next LaunchU courses are currently being developed.

Interested participants and sponsors are asked to contact Project Coordinator Kelli Behrle at (573) 651-2287 or kbehrle@semo.edu.

    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
