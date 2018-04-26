Short chase results in 2 robbery arrests in Marion, IL

Two men were arrested on robbery charges (Source: KFVS)

On April 25 around 9:54 p.m. the Marion Police Department responded to a possible armed robbery in progress at Valero Gas on Main St.

Bryon L Williams, 39 of Herrin was arrested for aggravated robbery and driving while license revoked. Travis J Taylor, 37 of Herrin was arrested for aggravated robbery and resisting/obstructing a police officer

Police said they found a silver van in the area leaving the scene after officers tried to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle stopped after a short distance at the intersection of Copeland and Carbon St. Police said then the passenger of the vehicle began to run away on foot. The driver was taken into custody.

Patrol officers set up a perimeter and a Marion Police Department K-9 unit responded to assist according to officers.

K-9 Loeki caught the fleeing suspect and the man was taken into custody.

Cash was recovered at the scene according to police. Both suspects are being held at Williamson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

