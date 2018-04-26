Short chase results in 2 robbery arrests in Marion, IL

Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62 near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.
May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer.
A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27.
The 70th annual Memorial Day Service kicked off on Sunday at the Bollinger County Memorial Park.
There is a chance for isolated showers/storms to develop especially in our southeastern half of the Heartland.
The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.
The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."
One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.
