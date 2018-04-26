First Alert: Drier and clear skies tonight

Saturday night into Sunday morning frost looks VERY likely for our northeastern counties. (Source: KFVS)

Grant Dade says this evening we will see slowly falling temperatures as the skies begin to clear. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 40s.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Friday looks to be a fantastic day. We will see partly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.



There has been a slight change to the weekend forecast.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.