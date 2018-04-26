Entrepreneurs wanted at Walmart Open Call for products

Walmart is asking for made-in-the-USA products and giving people a chance to secure a seat at a table with one of the company’s buyers by visiting walmart-jump.com; the deadline is May 4.

According to a release, in January 2013, Walmart announced it intends to help boost job creation and U.S. manufacturing through buying an additional $250 billion in products that support American jobs over 10 years.

Walmart’s Open Call is scheduled for June 13 in Bentonville, Arkansas.

“Walmart’s investment in U.S.-manufactured products goes beyond the shelf. The investment is also in the entrepreneurs’ dream, and that can be an emotional experience for everyone involved,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Walmart’s vice president of Merchandise Services and U.S. Manufacturing. “By investing in products that support American jobs, we’re able to bring new products to our shelves and new jobs to our communities.”

A brand new batch of products identified during the 2017 Open Call event recently landed on Walmart store shelves. Those include:

Manufactured in Pacific, Mo. for New Jersey-based American Oil, Jack of All Sprays made its way to more than 400 stores as an odorless, no-drip, biodegradable product that can be used for countless household uses.

ZolliPops CEO, Alina Morse, proves that age is only a number. The 12-year old entrepreneur from Michigan landed her products on the shelves of over 4,500 Walmart locations.

Curries by Nature Simmer Sauces is a Texas-based business that landed a deal to sell its authentic Indian Simmer Sauce in more than 400 stores.

RedHead Wine of Youngstown, Ohio, is the product of a third generation wine maker who paired perfectly with Walmart during Open Call in 2017, securing a deal to be on the shelves of 150-plus stores.

Room décor takes on a whole new perspective with Decalcomania’s Augmented Reality Wall Posters, currently available in 1,000 stores and manufactured in Idaho.

Louisiana’s Woman-owned Southern Design secured a deal with Walmart to sell University specific wall art. The unique product caught the eye of buyers with the on-trend look and uniqueness.

