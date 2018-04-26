What you need to know April 26

Good morning, it is Thursday, April 26.

First Alert Forecast

Some areas will still see light showers as they wake up and turn on the Breakfast Show. Scattered showers will slowly leave the area.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the storms will stick around the longest in Southeast portions. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.

The weekend looks beautiful, even though Laura says high temperatures will be a little lower than first expected. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Some places will need to watch for low temps in the 30s on Sunday morning and those places will need to watch for frost.

We’ll hit high temps in the 80s next week. There could be thunderstorms possible by mid-week, but the Stormteam is watching those because the timing could change.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A witness said a man in Iowa was dressed as a ninja and trying to get inside a courthouse. Police said he was armed with some sort of blunt object.

One Walmart customer took matters into his own hands when he got tired of waiting for help in the store.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.