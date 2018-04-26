What you need to know April 26 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know April 26

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Good morning, it is Thursday, April 26.

First Alert Forecast

Some areas will still see light showers as they wake up and turn on the Breakfast Show. Scattered showers will slowly leave the area.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the storms will stick around the longest in Southeast portions. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.

The weekend looks beautiful, even though Laura says high temperatures will be a little lower than first expected. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Some places will need to watch for low temps in the 30s on Sunday morning and those places will need to watch for frost.

We’ll hit high temps in the 80s next week. There could be thunderstorms possible by mid-week, but the Stormteam is watching those because the timing could change.

  1. Poplar Bluff, MO 6th graders paint a wall of unity in response to school shootings.
  2. The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program.
  3. Brighten the Block initiative will help neighborhoods become energy efficient in Marion, Illinois.
  4. Warm weather brings more morel mushrooms to Heartland.
  5. A guide on how to deal with a grumpy goose as they start laying eggs this season.

A witness said a man in Iowa was dressed as a ninja and trying to get inside a courthouse. Police said he was armed with some sort of blunt object. 

One Walmart customer took matters into his own hands when he got tired of waiting for help in the store.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

