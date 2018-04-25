Cards look to bounce back in game 2 against Mets

The St. Louis Cardinals hosts the New York Mets in game two of a three-game series.

The Mets get on the board first with a single from Jay Bruce.

Marcell Ozuna bust the game open for the Cardinals with a two-run single in the third and the Redbirds kept adding on.

Jed Gyorko hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to make it 9-1 and the Cardinals would go on to win by that score.

The Cardinals are now 14-9 on the season.

