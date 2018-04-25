Poplar Bluff, MO 6th graders paint wall of unity

Following the school shootings of recent memory, many were left wondering what they could do to prevent this. For 6th graders in Poplar Bluff, Mo. it was about working together (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

Following the school shootings of recent memory, many were left wondering what they could do to prevent this. For 6th graders in Poplar Bluff, Mo. it was about working together.

It all started in Art Class with Mrs. Ward and Ms. Little. They decided that they were going to try and help the 6th grader unite to stop bad behaviors. After showing the students clips from the two most recent school shootings they tasked each one with painting a promise onto a tile.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

"Together the wall was made and together we will stand," said Emma DeGaris.

Many of the students painted signs of love and respect, while others had reminders to smile or not bully people.

"Sixth graders have made this wall as a contract. We won't bully, make others feel bad about themselves, or talk bad about each other. We leave this art as a symbol of unity and strength to show other classes how to follow our lead," said Brennen White.

As for the teachers who planned and assisted with the wall, they're proud of the students.

"My kids are like, 'oh that's our wall, this is ours we did this, this is us' so we can make that change," said Ms. Little.

"But we said we are making a promise a contract in stone, and the next 6 years, we're not gonna allow our class to have violence and things that make people left out to the point of harming each other," added Mrs. Ward.

The wall will stay in the entryway of the school as a reminder for all students to stay together and fight school violence together.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.