Brighten the Block initiative in Marion, IL

Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25 to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.

As part of the Ameren Illinois Brighten the Block initiative, teams of canvassed and replaced older incandescent bulbs with LEDs on the porches of various homes in a 9 block area: South Madison, South Mechanic, South Buchanan, East Marion, East College, East Thorn to Virginia Avenue.

LED bulbs last three to four times longer than the older bulbs and use 55-65 percent less energy.

Brian Bretsch a spokesman for Ameren Illinois spoke about why they thought it was important to hand out these bulbs at no charge to the community.

"When we worked with the city, we reached out and asked for a neighborhood that could use some assistance, that's when police are making their nightly or daily patrols," said Bretch. "It helps make a neighborhood safer and secure not only having one porch light on but an entire neighborhood."

