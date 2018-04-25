Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Counci - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov) Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council.

According to the governor's office, the Council was last authorized in 2006. It is designed to ensure that state and local homeland security plans on terrorism and disaster preparedness are executed and coordinated efficiently.

“We’re working every day to keep Missourians safe,” said Gov. Greitens. “This Executive Order will help ensure that every resource is available to protect families from natural disasters, respond to terrorist threats, and enforce our immigration laws.”

Governor Greitens authorized new stakeholders to serve as members on the Council including:

  • The Missouri Red Cross
  • The Missouri Association of Fire Chiefs
  • The Missouri Police Chiefs’ Association
  • The Missouri Sheriffs’ Association
  • The Missouri Emergency Management Association
  • The 911 Service Board
  • The Missouri Emergency Medical Services Association
  • The Fraternal Order of Police
  • The Missouri Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster
  • The Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters
  • The Director of the Department of Corrections (or his or her designee)
  • The Commissioner of Education (or his or her designee)
  • The Commissioner of Higher Education (or his or her designee)
  • The Director of the Department of Social Services (or his or her designee)
  • The Director of the Missouri Interoperability Center
  • The Regional Homeland Security Oversight Committee
  • All Metropolitan Statistical Areas in Missouri included in Department of Homeland Security risk validation processes
  • All Intelligence Fusion Centers operating in Missouri
  • Other members or agencies appointed by the Governor

The order was signed at the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs’ Association Memorial Prayer Breakfast.

