Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)

According to the governor's office, the Council was last authorized in 2006. It is designed to ensure that state and local homeland security plans on terrorism and disaster preparedness are executed and coordinated efficiently.

“We’re working every day to keep Missourians safe,” said Gov. Greitens. “This Executive Order will help ensure that every resource is available to protect families from natural disasters, respond to terrorist threats, and enforce our immigration laws.”

Governor Greitens authorized new stakeholders to serve as members on the Council including:

The Missouri Red Cross

The Missouri Association of Fire Chiefs

The Missouri Police Chiefs’ Association

The Missouri Sheriffs’ Association

The Missouri Emergency Management Association

The 911 Service Board

The Missouri Emergency Medical Services Association

The Fraternal Order of Police

The Missouri Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

The Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters

The Director of the Department of Corrections (or his or her designee)

The Commissioner of Education (or his or her designee)

The Commissioner of Higher Education (or his or her designee)

The Director of the Department of Social Services (or his or her designee)

The Director of the Missouri Interoperability Center

The Regional Homeland Security Oversight Committee

All Metropolitan Statistical Areas in Missouri included in Department of Homeland Security risk validation processes

All Intelligence Fusion Centers operating in Missouri

Other members or agencies appointed by the Governor

The order was signed at the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs’ Association Memorial Prayer Breakfast.

