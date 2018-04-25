24-hour walkathon bringing awareness to child abuse awareness pr - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

24-hour walkathon bringing awareness to child abuse awareness prevention

Written by Brittany Jacob, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Child Abuse Prevention Awareness month has the Johnston County, Illinois Community lacing up its shoes for a 24-hour walkathon (Source: Brittany Jacob, KFVS) Child Abuse Prevention Awareness month has the Johnston County, Illinois Community lacing up its shoes for a 24-hour walkathon (Source: Brittany Jacob, KFVS)
JOHNSTON CITY, IL (KFVS) -

Child Abuse Prevention Awareness month has the Johnston County, Illinois Community lacing up its shoes for a 24-hour walkathon.

Firefighters Dale Russell attended the first day.

"We'd like to think those things don't happen in our community, but they do," Russell said.

Russell and many others in Johnston County are walking around the courthouse square in Vienna for 24 hours to raise awareness about child abuse prevention.

"We are trying to be more community involved, not just when tragedy strikes," he said. "They have a house fire or a terrible traffic accident. We just want to be more community involved. What better way to do that than through our children.".

Firefighters are not the only ones walking. Government officials, educators, and also students are walking for a purpose. One senior at Vienna High, Avron Easter, took time away from class to participate and support the efforts.

"Definitely getting the whole school out here, obviously means a great deal, especially to all of kids," said Easter. "Things like this shouldn't be a thing we have to deal with."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

"Every student needs a voice, every kid needs a voice," said the Greg Fehner, Vienna Grade School Superintendent. "Regretfully some of our kids and some of our students don't have that voice so it's our responsibility, morally and professionally and personally, to do that."

It is a responsibility the organizers hope more than a 100 people in the community have taken on. 

"Have open eyes open, pay attention to what's going on around you," said Russell. "The old adage it takes a community to raise a child, it is absolutely the truth. And in today's society that's not as easily done and we sometimes don't want to get involved but we absolutely have to and we are trying to help bring awareness to that." 

The walk ends at noon tomorrow with a big Awareness Ceremony, and all of the proceeds go to the Victims Impact Panel Fund.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  • Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:47:05 GMT
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    •   
Powered by Frankly