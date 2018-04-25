Heartland school students place third in National Rube Goldberg competition

A team of students from Richland High School in Essex, Missouri have something to be proud of. They placed third in the Rube Goldberg Machine Contest in their division.

"I feel like we did pretty good," Devin Duffie said. "For our first year and getting third in the nation, that's a pretty good accomplishment."



"There were very good teams. Very good," Shelby Mayabb said. "Very surprised we did so well."



The team is mostly made up of freshman which competed against many teams filled with seniors.



"We were the lower classman and beating and beating a bunch of upperclassmen," Tia Rogers said with a smile. "Most of the teams have done it for three or four years. This is our first year."



The team name is called Buzz's Breakfast and they created a machine based off of the movie Toy Story.



Their Rube Goldberg machine is made from toys, an alarm clock, cereal boxes and more.



"We all had a certain wall that we had to work on so I guess that's how we all had our own role," Duffie said. "Each of us were assigned a different section to work on and set up every time."

The team competed on the national level in Chicago, Illinois in the Pour a Bowl of Cereal contest after winning a regional contest in Georgia.



Students said this was more than just a fun project, it was an educational experience where they learned a lot.



"You have to learn a lot of things," Mayabb said. "Patience is definitely one of the main ones because when something doesn't go right; there's something almost every day different that messes up."



"A learned a lot of communication skills and problem-solving," Bailee Hux added. "If something doesn't work you have to go back and keep fixing it and keep messing with it until you get it right."



The team consists of three coaches; Stephanie Depew, Donna Evans and Nichele McClung; Five freshmen including Avvie Jones, Alejandro Reed, Devin Duffie, Shelby Mayabb, Tia Rogers; and also one eighth grade student, Bailee Hux



The team is already talking about the theme for next year and said it will be built even better.

