Lanes open on Independence St. after vehicle hits pole in Cape Girardeau, MO

Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is back to regular traffic flow after being reduced to one lane after a vehicle hit a power pole on Wednesday afternoon, April 25.(Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is back to regular traffic flow after being reduced to one lane after a vehicle hit a power pole on Wednesday afternoon, April 25.

It happened after 3 p.m. by Walgreens by South Kingshighway.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Rick Schmidt, Ameren Missouri has been called to assess the damage.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved