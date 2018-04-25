2 players from the John A. Logan Men's Basketball team sign with - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 players from the John A. Logan Men's Basketball team sign with the OVC

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
2 JAL players are headed to the OVC. (Source: KFVS)
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

Two JAL Volunteers are taking their skills to NCAA Division I.

Derek Hawthorne, Jr. has signed with UT-Martin and this comes after Jaiveon Eaves signed with Murray State. Both schools compete in the OVC.

"It is great to see our players receive NCAA Division I scholarships," said Logan coach Kyle Smithpeters.  They came to Logan to 

improve their skills so they could advance to NCAA Division I and after a lot of hard work they helped us have a great season and in turn, both were recruited by numerous Division I schools."

 Hawthorne, who averaged 13 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, decided to continue his career at UT-Martin.  

"Hawk is an overall good player who should step right in for the Skyhawks," said Smithpeters.  "He came to us after spending a year at a small NAIA school with hopes of landing a Division I scholarship and he was able to fulfill that dream."

"I was able to get bigger and stronger while at Logan," Hawthorne said. "I will be fun when Jaiveon and I go head to head in OVC play."

Logan finished the season with a record of 26-6 and ranked 22nd nationally.

