2 players from the John A. Logan Men's Basketball team sign with the OVC

Two JAL Volunteers are taking their skills to NCAA Division I.

Derek Hawthorne, Jr. has signed with UT-Martin and this comes after Jaiveon Eaves signed with Murray State. Both schools compete in the OVC.

"It is great to see our players receive NCAA Division I scholarships," said Logan coach Kyle Smithpeters. They came to Logan to

improve their skills so they could advance to NCAA Division I and after a lot of hard work they helped us have a great season and in turn, both were recruited by numerous Division I schools."

Hawthorne, who averaged 13 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, decided to continue his career at UT-Martin.

"Hawk is an overall good player who should step right in for the Skyhawks," said Smithpeters. "He came to us after spending a year at a small NAIA school with hopes of landing a Division I scholarship and he was able to fulfill that dream."

"I was able to get bigger and stronger while at Logan," Hawthorne said. "I will be fun when Jaiveon and I go head to head in OVC play."

Logan finished the season with a record of 26-6 and ranked 22nd nationally.

