Marion, IL police investigating vehicle theft

Marion Police are looking for information about two Jeep Cherokees that were stolen from a property at 1501 N. Russell Street on or around March 21.

One Jeep was blue in color and had extensive body damage.

The other Jeep was silver and had a blown engine.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

