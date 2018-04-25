3 accused of stealing cart from KY golf course

Three males are facing charges after a golf cart theft in western Kentucky. (Source: Raycom Media)

Three males are facing charges after a golf cart theft in western Kentucky.

According to Paducah police, the theft happened at Paxton Park Golf Course in Hendron, Ky.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Police were called after the cart went missing after three people rented it on Feb. 27.

After an investigation, Daniel Mesler, 20, of Paducah was arrested on Friday, April 20 after the cart was found at a home outside of Paducah at the home of a minor.

Brandon Qualls was arrested on Monday. Mesler and Qualls both face felony theft by unlawful taking.

A 17-year-old was charged and taken into custody on a charge of receiving stolen property.

The cart was valued at $3,000.

Mesler and Qualls were booked into the McCracken County Jail. The 17-year-old was released to his parents.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.