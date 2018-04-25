Logan player signs letter of intent with N.C. college - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Logan player signs letter of intent with N.C. college

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.

Hodge averaged 12.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game and was named all-conference and all-region after leading Logan to a record of 22-9. 

Western Carolina is an NCAA Division I team that plays in the Southern Conference.

"I really enjoyed my recruiting trip to Western Carolina," Hodge said.   "They have a beautiful campus and will be a good fit for me on the court and in the classroom where I will major in criminal justice. I feel like I can offer inside stability. My year at Logan was great and prepared me for the move to NCAA Division I."

