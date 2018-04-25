Mayfield, KY native joins WKCTC leadership team

West Kentucky Community and Technical College has announced that Emily Peck will be the new vice president of student affairs. (Source: WKCTC)

Peck has over 15 years experience in education, marketing, strategic enrollment management, training and development to her new position at WKCTC.

She served as vice chancellor of admissions and marketing at Daymar Colleges Group in Nashville, Tenn., before her new role.

“I am both excited and pleased to have our new Vice President of Student Services, Emily Peck, joining the WKCTC family and serving on my Leadership team,” said WKCTC President Anton Reece. “Emily is an outstanding professional who brings extensive enrollment and adult student success expertise, which is both timely and critical to meeting and exceeding our enrollment and retention benchmarks.”

“It is both an honor and privilege to return to the western Kentucky area to serve the community in which I was born and raised,” Peck said.

Peck is a native of Mayfield and grew up in Marshall County and graduated from Marshall County High School.

She attended Murray State University and earned a bachelor of science degree in organizational communication.

As an undergraduate Peck received Magna Cum Laude honors as well as gaining a master of arts degree in educational leadership from Argosy University.

