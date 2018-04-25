Southeast Greek Week raises more than $29K for community

Greek Week 2018 was a big success at Southeast Missouri State University.

It was held April 14-22. This year, more than 15,000 canned goods or food items were collected.

According to Southeast, more than $29,000 was raised to support the community and Southeast's Redhawk Food Pantry.

The blood drive held was also the largest in Greek Week history netting 1,194 units.

Also, more than 4,000 clothing items were collected to benefit the Safe House for Women.

“This year, we started four new programs, the Shiver and Slide event to support Special Olympics, a clothing drive, a Lip Sync Battle competition and Redhawk Food Pantry collection,” said Kimberly Baich, the student director of Greek Week.

There was also various activities and volunteer work done at the Missouri Veterans Home.

