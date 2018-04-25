During hiking and camping, be "Bear Aware"

Black bears in Missouri become active in April after coming out of hibernation, so be "Bear Aware." (Source: Pixabay.com)

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, bears in Mo. are making a comeback in the southern areas of the state.

Conservation officials offer these tips while hiking or camping:

Stay alert and avoid confrontation

Walk away slowly from a bear, do not run

Keep a clean campsite

Never feed a bear

Report all bear sightings to Missouri Department of Conservation staff.

Click here to view a map of bear sightings

