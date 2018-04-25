Heartland agencies taking back unwanted prescriptions on April 28

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and other law enforcement are partnering on April 28 to encourage citizens to remove potentially dangerous medicines from their homes for safe disposal. The national drug take back day is Saturday, April 28.

In 2017, across the U.S. there were 456 tons of unneeded medications safely disposed of.

“National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and health issue by providing a convenient way for citizens to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths,” says KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders. “Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands,” he notes. “That’s dangerous and often tragic. This event gives people the opportunity to turn in their prescription drugs safely and anonymously.”

Pill and patch-form medications can be disposed of in Missouri an southern Illinois, as well. The DEA does not accept liquids, needles or sharps. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

